The shag haircut is far from new, but it's having quite the month. Different iterations of the punk-inspired style have bubbled up through the decades, and over the past few years it's been slowly growing in popularity in top Los Angeles salons. Despite its endurance, it appears to be hitting fever pitch right now. Just this week Chrissy Teigen just debuted a polished version and now Selena Gomez just jumped aboard.
The singer, who has always been high up on our hair inspiration list, has been consistently serving up new styles as of late, including a shoulder-grazing bob at the American Music Awards in November and braided pigtails that she wore to the Frozen 2 premiere the same month. And now, while out and about in London, the singer was spotted rocking a shoulder-length shag with wispy curtain bangs.
While this isn’t Gomez’s first time with bangs (or toggling between long and short hair), her latest chop is the ultimate trifecta: layers, volume, and just enough length to wear it dozens of ways. Paired with an animal-print coat and earthy brown lipstick, the whole look is throwback perfection — and sure to cement the style as one of 2019's top looks.
