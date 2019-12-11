Margot Robbie Just Debuted A Fresh Cut & Color On The Red Carpet

In Hollywood as in real life, sometimes the most subtle beauty tweaks make the biggest impact. Take your hair, for example: Maybe you decide to run a drop of hair oil through your ends for a little shine, and all of a sudden you're fielding compliments around the office all day. For an A-lister, it's a razor dusting and foil babylights, and everyone's like, "Why does she looks so good?"
Such is the case for Margot Robbie at the most recent stop on her Bombshell press tour (which hits theater this Friday). During last night's special screening in L.A., the actress dazzled on the red carpet, her blonde color just a touch brighter and her shoulder-length ends light and soft, the telltale sign of the perfect trim.
Advertisement
Robbie's platinum lob was styled by her go-to hairdresser, Moroccanoil stylist Bryce Scarlett. “For Margot’s look, we wanted to contrast the elegance of her gown with a relaxed S-wave bend," Scarlett explained of his inspiration. "The subtle, polished waves frame her face perfectly while embracing her natural texture to balance her personal style with evening glam.”
Compared to photos from Robbie's Bombshell press appearance in Beverly Hills in early November, it's clear that the star's hair has gone through both a subtle lift in root tone and a baby trim in the time since. Scarlett has yet to confirm his part in the new cut, but he credited celebrity colorist Justin Anderson with Robbie's brighter blonde in an Instagram post last night.
The difference isn't shocking — not a major chop or a drastic new color — but sometimes that's the best kind of hair change: It's purposefully soft and barely detectable, but undeniably better in that fresh je ne sais quoi type of way.
Advertisement