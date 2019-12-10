Blake Shelton Says Dating Gwen Stefani Made Him Less Of A Jerk

Country singer-songwriter Blake Shelton is a superstar in his own right, but his own success in the industry isn’t going to him from being a total fanboy for his lady love, Gwen Stefani.
The Voice judge spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the inspiration behind his and Stefani's second musical collaboration “Nobody But You.” The duet (their second after the 2016 song "Go Ahead and Break My Heart") talks the transformative power of true love, and nobody understands that better than Shelton.
"I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," he told ET. "I was a jerk to everybody... Look how nice I am now!"
Shelton has also learned how to be there for another person through their relationship. "I try to be a gentleman as much as I can," he said in his 2017 Sexiest Man Alive interview with People. "I think the thing that she needs most in her life is to be put on a pedestal. Every day that I’m around her, that’s what my goal is."
Stefani is equally quick to gush about her boyfriend's positive energy. "It’s so unbelievable," the "Hollaback Girl" once told Seth Meyers on an episode of his late night show "I love Blake. He’s the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that’s the thing, there’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly, happy, amazing person."
Even though they're currently competing against each other on The Voice — Stefani just replaced Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine after 16 seasons on the NBC singing show — Shelton is still Stefani's number one fan, and he's determined to make sure that the world doesn't forget it.
