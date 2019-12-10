Another Reality Show Is Causing Caitlyn Jenner & Kardashian Drama

Caitlyn Jenner's time on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! may be over, but the drama is still unfolding. The Kardashian-Jenner parent made headlines when she spoke about her relationship with daughter Khloé Kardashian on the show, and subsequently, no family greeted her at the airport when she returned from filming following her Friday elimination. However, son Brandon Jenner clarified in an Instagram DM shared with The Mirror that there was no salacious reason Caitlyn's family didn't welcome her home at the airport, and Kim Kardashian is backing him up on Twitter.
Advertisement
"Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up," Brandon replied when asked by a fan about his absence. "I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works."
Kim echoed his statement on Twitter, writing, "Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."
Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019
However, Caitlyn wasn't totally ignored. She reunited with Sophia Hutchens shortly after, and came home to a sweet display from daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Things between Caitlyn and the Kardashian side of the family have been rocky since she released her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life. While she claimed on I'm A Celebrity that her relationship with Khloé, specifically, deteriorated during her transition, a source for the Good American founder told TMZ that was not the case.
"Khloé was completely supportive of Caitlyn's transition at the time," they told the outlet. "And things only got bitter between them when Caitlyn took shots at [Khloé's mother] Kris in her memoir —something we're told none of the Kardashian sisters appreciated."
But in this case, at least, the drama is that there is no drama. So, of course, there's drama.
Advertisement