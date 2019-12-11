"It was a delayed reaction. After I wrote it, I didn't play it for anybody for a couple of months. I wasn't sure if it was good, on the surface. I think at my core I knew how good it was and the power that it has, how vulnerable it is. I played it for my mom first, who told me it was special and I should do something with it. Then I started playing it out at shows and for other people. The more that I played it, the more I was able to process what I was saying with it. I think I was afraid to listen to myself. Over time, I started to internalize the more empowering parts of the song, but also was able to return to the more vulnerable parts of it when a situation like that would arise again."