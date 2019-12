The final film in the final trilogy of the Skywalker saga is here, and will bring with it Rey, Kylo Ren, Poe, Finn, and many more new and familiar faces. This movie is a big deal, and with so many roles to keep track of, it might be a good idea to refresh yourself on all the characters returning for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalke r . There are also some new ones to get to know before diving in.