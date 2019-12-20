While anyone who saw The Last Jedi probably remembers where things stand for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is back for the new movie and if you don't remember where his story left off, that's okay! Same goes for Lando (Billy Dee Williams) and for anyone who doesn't quite understand what was going on with Luke (Mark Hamill) when we last saw him. This is a calm, learning environment that accepts all levels of Star Wars fandom.