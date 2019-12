In May, Disney set release dates for the next three Star Wars movies : December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024, and December 18, 2026. But if you think Johnson's movies will be taking up those spots, not so fast. There was a second trilogy planned that was going to be created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The first film in their trilogy was the one set for the December 2022 release, but the pair stepped down in October citing their busy schedule with Netflix. So, it won't necessarily be Johnson's film that's taking its place. It could be. It could not be.