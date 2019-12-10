Story from TV Shows

Another Bachelor In Paradise Couple Bites The Dust

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images.
Just in time for the new season of The Bachelor, two Bachelor In Paradise winners have broken up. Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton were already rocky when they appeared on the finale reunion of Bachelor In Paradise after they left the island engaged. However, Chris emphasized on Twitter that it was onwards and upwards, and they seemed pretty solid ever since. But on Tuesday, the two shared matching statements on Instagram that they have decided to part ways. 
“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness,” the statement begins. “To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same. We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways.”
The announcement was accompanied by photos of the couple in happier times.
When Katie was interviewed on the Bachelor In Paradise finale, she said the newly-engaged couple was already having issues.
"I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much," Katie told Chris Harrison. "But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down. It's just this push-pull. And I feel guilty. And I feel like I'm always complaining. But I'm just asking for the bare minimum."
In fact, costar Demi Burnett predicted they'd be the first to split.
"You know, honestly at this point I’m worried about Chris and Katie," she told Ellen Degeneres in September. "I know Katie is an optimist and she sees the good, she gets glimpses at the good parts of Chris, but I think Chris needs to step it up if he wants to keep her — and I think she needs to tell him to step it up.”
In fact, Demi and ex-fiancé Christian Haggerty were the first to break up. You might as well not even bother keeping up, because a new season of Bachelor with Peter Weber antics kicks off on Monday, January 6.
