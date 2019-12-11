You already know that Urban Outfitters' beauty section is one of the best places to shop under-the-radar brands alongside tried-and-true faves. (Ahem, Mario Badescu skin care, Ouai hair products, and an in-house brand Ohii, that covers all the beauty bases at an affordable price point.) Well, just in time for the holidays, UO is blessing your top shelf with a blowout beauty sale where products are up to half off.
For today only, you can score insane-in-the-membrane deals on some of the retailer's most wanted beauty sale items: Silk pillowcases, vegan lipsticks, advent calendars, and more are all up for grabs, so if you need to stock up on stocking stuffers or want to treat yourself to a little something special, now's the time to do it. Here are ten hair, makeup, and skin care gems we're shopping from the sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.