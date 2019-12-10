Timothée Chalamet Barely Survived Dinner With Kanye West & Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s antics over the last few years have left many of us scratching our heads in confusion. But through it all (West’s pro-Trump stance and sudden pivot to gospel music included), the true fans of the hip hop legend have remained staunchly in formation. Among them is one Timothée Chalamet, who achieved every member of Team Yeezy’s dream when he found himself in a room with the musician and Kim Kardashian.
The Dune actor shared the details of the surreal moment on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In January, Chalamet and Pete Davidson linked up to celebrate close friend Kid Cudi's birthday during a lowkey dinner at a Malibu restaurant. All of a sudden, the energy in the room shifted, and he was stunned to see that West and Kardashian had entered the room.
It only makes sense for Chalamet and West to have finally crossed paths. Cudi is Chalamet's favorite musician of all time — the two first connected backstage at one of the rapper's Montreal shows and have established a real bond since — and West is Cudi's close friend and music mentor. It was only a matter of time before Chalamet came across the GOOD Music founder.
As any music fan would, Chalamet totally freaked out."I went to the bathroom at that point and sent a text to two friends like, ‘Am I worthy? Does this make sense?'"
Fortunately, the group message was able to talk him out of his imposter syndrome, reminding Chalamet of the fact that his teenage self would have done anything to be in the same room as these icons. He walked back out to the party and was even able to get a picture with the musicians, proving that he could in fact hang with the big boys.
At age 23, Chalamet is anything but a nobody. After quietly working in Hollywood as a child, the New Yorker broke into the mainstream with his role in the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama Call Me By Your Name; he received nominations for a Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA Award, and Academy Award for the role. His filmography post-Call Me By Your Name includes films like Hot Summer Nights, Lady Bird, The King, and the forthcoming remake of Little Women (starring Chalamet's other fave, Emma Watson). So yeah...he's kind of a big deal.
Just in case you needed another reason to love our Beautiful Boy, he too deals with imposter syndrome. Stars — they're just like us.
