There’s a first time for everything, you just think the first time Ryan Reynolds and director Michael Bay collaborate on a movie would have happened years ago at this point. But nope, it’s happening for the first time, and for the first time on Netflix. If you’re looking for a giant, epic, everything-blows-up, movie (that does not have any anthropomorphic robots... that we know of), 6 Underground is the movie for you, and it stars Reynolds in the title role. Considering that Bay doesn’t have a regular cast of actors he takes form project to project, the rest of the 6 Underground cast is filled out with other familiar faces.
6 Underground follows a group of — you guessed it — six individuals who fake their own death in order to work as vigilantes. The group has come together from all over the world, which means we’ve got a diverse cast with a wide acting background, with some of them coming from other action movies, major movie blockbusters, TV shows, video games, and also a handful of foreign language films. So whatever genre of entertainment you’re into, you’ve probably seen some of this cast elsewhere in your binge-watching. If you need a who’s who of the 6 Underground cast, here’s what you need to know about this new action squad.