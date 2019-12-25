The holidays are here, and that means so too is our favorite season: The Little Women movie season. Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated retelling of the classic tale is finally in theaters, which means we can see our friends Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March once again and follow their lives from young adults to, well, little women. However, before we dive into this new version now’s the perfect time to watch the classic 1994 Little Women starring Winona Ryder because guess what? It still holds up to this day.
If you were a child of the ‘90s, your first introduction to Ryder might not have been Beetlejuice, but rather her starring role as Jo March in Little Women. Ryder was, and honestly still is, a perfect Jo, portraying her as yearning for more than her New England farmhouse can give her, and trying to make a name for herself in the world with her writings. But Ryder isn’t the only major star in the movie, as we’ve also got a tiny Kirsten Dunst as Amy, Claire Danes as Beth, and Susan Sarandon as Marmee. Oh, and let’s not forget Christian Bale at peak ‘90 dreamy as Laurie.
Now that you obviously want — better yet, need — to watch this movie, where you can you find it streaming? Well, there’s good news and bad news here, as it’s not readily available on any streaming platform. But you can still rent it!
Usually, the 1994 version of Little Women is a Netflix staple, as it’s been known to pop up (and stick around for a long time) on the streaming site. However, it literally just left Netflix. We can always hope that next month it makes it back onto the streaming service, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
More bad news: While you will find a version of Little Women on Hulu, it's actually the Lifetime series Little Women (in various cities), and that’s not what we’re looking for here. You can find the real thing over on Prime Video, but currently, you have to rent (or buy) it to watch it, and the going price for it is $2.99 (or buy the classic at the incredibly reasonable price of $12.99).
However, if you’re just looking for any Little Women fix and your pinching pennies after all that holiday shopping, the PBS miniseries starring Maya Hawke as Jo is streaming on Prime Video, for free.
So hey, you win some, you lose some, and maybe it’s time to discover a brand new adaptation of Little Women before the Gerwig steals our hearts forever.
