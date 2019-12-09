Everyone Can’t Stop Comparing The New Ghostbusters Movie To Stranger Things

Stranger Things and It actor Finn Wolfhard (Hollywood’s It kid for this specific genre) stars as the new kid in town, Trevor, who learns that his new home may have some connection to the Ghostbusters team of the ‘80s. Paul Rudd plays teacher Mr. Grooberson, who is delighted to learn of Trevor’s remarkable history. When those green ghosts once again come out to play, Trevor and his sister Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) employ some unearthed Ghostbuster tools — including the iconic car — in order to stop these supernatural entities from taking over the town.