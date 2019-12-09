Making It's second season comes to an end on Dec. 11, but the crafting fun won't stop then for these makers. The Making It season 2 contestants are designers by nature and many of them have stores and blogs to sell and display their work on and off the show.
The crafting reality competition series differs from shows like Project Runway in that all of its contestants have varying creative backgrounds. Some people are painters, some are costume makers, some are calligraphists, some are interior designers, and more. There's such an array of talent and a little something for every crafting fan.
The show is hosted by Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler, who just likes crafts, and Nick Offerman, who is a woodworker himself. Making It is judged by Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative ambassador for Barneys Simon Doonan.
Design and art are subjective fields, and not all of these contestants flourish every episode, just because they all do have such different strengths. Whether they're crowned Master Maker at the end of the series or not, they're all masters of their own creative fields. So check out their individual styles on their Instagrams and web pages and maybe even support their work, if you're so inclined.