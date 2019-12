All you want for Christmas is to hear Mariah Carey on repeat. It's why you've kept Carey's "All I Want For Christmas (Is You)" on loop since Black Friday. Seriously, we get it, every time the Queen of Christmas Music hits those high notes an angel gets its wings, possibly. It sounds good, though, right? The problem is not everyone wants to just hear that song until December the 26th. (It was recently voted the most annoying Christmas song in a UK poll.) Especially since, fun fact, you could reasonably listen to that iconic four-minute-long track just under 360 times in the span of 24 hours. We definitely don't advise this. What we do suggest though is branching out and pressing play on the best Mariah Carey Christmas songs that aren't "All I Want For Christmas (Is You)."