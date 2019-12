Imagine Being The Person Who Didn’t Hear A Hit On Billie Eilish’s Album

She added an encouragement for record labels and artist management teams. “Please listen to your artists, even if they have a stupid idea, at least hear them out. It might not be stupid, so just listen to people and be open-minded and trust, and don’t think because it’s not like everything else doesn’t mean it’s bad,” she added. Eilish is the perfect example of what can go right when an artist is given the space to create something for themselves even if it doesn’t look like what’s already out there. But back to someone not believing she had a hit on her album. WHAT. When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? is nothing but hits. It’s like a greatest hits album except it’s Eilish’s debut and she still has a career of hits ahead of her.