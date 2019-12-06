Cardi B Helped Greta Gerwig Get Through Her Pregnancy

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig hid her pregnancy with son Harold for much of Little Women’s production, but when it came time for some relatable pregnancy content, she had one person she knew she could always lean on: rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to daughter Kulture in 2018.
“[Cardi B would] do videos about how her hair looked better, but then she was mad because she had terrible heartburn,” Gerwig told Vogue. “Everything. I would eat it up. I’ve just been very moved by women who’ve claimed all of it.”
Gerwig — who welcomed her son with longtime partner and creative collaborator Noah Baumbach — said that she didn’t intend to keep her pregnancy a secret from the cast and crew of Little Women, despite wrapping up the film when she was six months along.
Advertisement
“It's just that at the beginning, you don't tell anyone,” Gerwig explained in an interview with W. “And then at some point, I realized, 'Well, maybe I'll just make it to the end, and no one will know.' And then I did."
Though Cardi didn’t hide her pregnancy for quite as long as Gerwig did, she admitted to Rolling Stone that she had reservations about sharing her big news with the world.
"A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career," Cardi told the outlet.
When Cardi did announce her pregnancy, she did so in a very dramatic fashion. In April of 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper appeared on Saturday Night Live where she revealed that she and husband Offset were expecting their first child together.
When Cardi did announce her pregnancy, she did so in a very dramatic fashion. In April of 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper appeared on Saturday Night Live where she revealed that she and husband Offset were expecting their first child together.
Offset would later go on to share a video of her giving birth with social media, so I guess some people are just more open about all-things baby.
Little Women hits theaters this Christmas.
Advertisement