It's official: The Hollywood hot spot for date night isn't Bootsy Bellows, Catch, or even the new West Hollywood Edition hotel bar — it's a tattoo parlor. The streak of couples visiting shops together lives on with newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber. The model shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her husband as he got his neck tatted, so it was only a matter of time before the "10,000 hours" singer shared the artwork.
Justin took to his Instagram to give a closer look at the newest addition to his extension collection: a bird with open wings above "Forever" written in script. The large artwork was inked on the side of his neck, which is also where Hailey has a much-smaller tattoo that reads "Lover." Justin captioned the post with a message to the artist: "Forever thanks @dr_woo."
While we're not sure if Hailey also added to her collection, or was just there for moral support, it wouldn't be surprising if she got herself some new ink, too. In November, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got new tattoos together, and a month before that, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson opted for the same outing. Now we can't help but wonder which couple will be next...
