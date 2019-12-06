Sketch comedy can look pretty darn white, but a new Netflix series is helping change that. From producer Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Girls Trip), Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show will bring the comedy from the Upright Citizens Brigade's first all black team to the small — or very small — screen. The cast of Astronomy Club includes all eight of the group’s members, who go by the same name when performing live at the UCB Theater in New York City.
While the Netflix show will certainly expand the Astronomy Club’s comedy to a larger audience, they’ve already had a lot of success. According to the group’s website, they were named the New York Comedy Festival Comedy Central Comics to Watch in 2016. They also had a web series last year with Comedy Central. And as you’ll see in the following slideshow, a number of them have also appeared on a wide range of other shows.
On Astronomy Club, viewers can expect sketches about black culture, racism, sexism, dating, and more. But when it comes to politics, they’re being selective. As star Jerah Milligan told Variety, “There is so much political comedy on television, what else is there to say? We know the system is trash … We decided early on that if we didn’t have a fresh take or something new to say about politics, let someone else do it.”
To find out who exactly will be bringing you some new takes on politics and so much more when the show premieres December 6, click through.