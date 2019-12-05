Zooey Deschanel Just Went Way Lighter With Her Hair Color

It seems that Hollywood is in the spirit of hair changes this holiday season. Just days apart from Ashley Benson going shorter and Kendall Jenner getting a new ombré color, Zooey Deschanel has joined the bandwagon with a new lighter look.
In her latest Instagram post, the New Girl actress shows off the sun-kissed shade as she rehearses for a Christmas musical performance with her longtime band. "She & Him Christmas Party starts tomorrow night in Philadelphia! We can’t wait! @sheandhim," she captioned the post. In the video it appears that Deschanel brightened her color to a golden, honey brown.
Deschanel's last major hair change was her shoulder-grazing bob back in 2018, so this is relatively big for the star. Still, we've seen her with a blonde 'do in Elf – an unforgettable Christmas classic — which further proves that Deschanel can do no wrong, whether she rocks her hair light or dark.
