Elizabeth Warren Praises Women Candidates, Continues To Make Billionaires Cry

Following Kamala Harris’ announcement yesterday that she would be suspending her campaign, Elizabeth Warren issued a statement of support – and a rebuke to billionaires who have managed to stay in the race despite a lack of popular support.
In a fundraising email sent on Wednesday, Warren praised her colleagues Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand, saying, "Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand – who,together, won more than 11.5 million votes in their last elections – have been forced out of this race, while billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg have been allowed to buy their way in."
Steyer, founder of the hedge fund Farallon Capital, whose investments have included private prisons and coal, with poll numbers that put him in 8th place with 2% of the vote. To qualify, candidates must have hit either 4% in national polls or or 6% in two early primary-state polls while also receiving contribution from at least 200,000 donors.
Former New York City Mayor Bloomberg entered the race late in the game. Worth an estimated $54 billion, he invested $35 million of his own money into campaign ads over the last week, and saw his polling numbers rise to 5%. However, because Bloomberg has is not taking campaign contributions, he will not qualify for any of the remaining Democratic debates.
Elsewhere in her email Warren decried Steyer and Bloomberg's candidacies declaring that, "Our democracy should not be for sale, and yet, billionaires have been able to use their money to buy this election outright." Warren has pledged not to take campaign contributes from federal lobbyists or PACs and no more than $200 from fossil fuel and pharma executives, though she did begin her campaign with a $10 million dollar war chest funded in part by wealthy donors from her 2018 Senate run.
Warren's email sets up what will surely be a bizarre dynamic for the upcoming debate. With fewer women (particularly women of color) on stage, the conversation is sure to narrow. And Warren and Sanders, who have both taken a public stance against billionaires and wealth disparity, now face a challenge from two men with bottomless reserves of money.
