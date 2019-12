Elizabeth Warren Praises Women Candidates, Continues To Make Billionaires Cry

Elsewhere in her email Warren decried Steyer and Bloomberg's candidacies declaring that, "Our democracy should not be for sale, and yet, billionaires have been able to use their money to buy this election outright." Warren has pledged not to take campaign contributes from federal lobbyists or PACs and no more than $200 from fossil fuel and pharma executives, though she did begin her campaign with a $10 million dollar war chest funded in part by wealthy donors from her 2018 Senate run.