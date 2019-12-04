Check Your Fridge, Because Trader Joe’s Just Issued A Major Recall

So, what to do? Throw any recalled products in the trash or return them to a nearby Trader Joe’s for a refund. Listeria is a serious, sometimes fatal infection that can be most harmful to children, the elderly, and those with vulnerable immune systems. Symptoms include severe headaches and fever, stiffness, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Definitely not worth risking all that for a pre-packaged salad or sushi roll.