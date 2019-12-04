Check Your Fridge, Because Trader Joe’s Just Issued A Major Recall

Trader Joe’s announced earlier this week that it’s issuing a voluntary recall. One of its suppliers, Fuji Foods Products, issued a recall the day before Thanksgiving, affecting all the ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls prepared in its Massachusetts coast facility. The recall includes Trader Joe’s sushi rolls, poke bowls, noodle bowls, and one queso fundido cheese dip. To avoid food waste, check out Trader Joe’s list of products and compare the labels and codes. The flagged products were distributed to over a dozen of East coast and midwestern states.
Fuji Food Products issued its first recall “out of an abundance of caution” after the FDA notified the company of potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. So far, there haven’t been any reports of illness related to these products, but better safe than sorry
So, what to do? Throw any recalled products in the trash or return them to a nearby Trader Joe’s for a refund. Listeria is a serious, sometimes fatal infection that can be most harmful to children, the elderly, and those with vulnerable immune systems. Symptoms include severe headaches and fever, stiffness, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Definitely not worth risking all that for a pre-packaged salad or sushi roll.
Advertisement