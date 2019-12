Cardi B Defends Offset Against Cheating Rumors After He Was Hacked

What with raising her daughter and working on movies (which she finds extremely boring ), it had been some time since there was any Cardi B and Offset drama. The two married, split and reconciled in somewhat of a whirlwind, and now Cardi B says they're "so good" while shutting down rumors that Offset DMed Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade, who is currently in a court case with Cardi B