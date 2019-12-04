Cardi B Defends Offset Against Cheating Rumors After He Was Hacked

What with raising her daughter and working on movies (which she finds extremely boring), it had been some time since there was any Cardi B and Offset drama. The two married, split, and reconciled in somewhat of a whirlwind, and now Cardi B says they're "so good" while shutting down rumors that Offset DMed Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade, who is currently in a court case with Cardi B.
In a now-deleted Instagram video, Jade — who accused Cardi B of ordering an attack on her — posted a video showing that Offset had DMed her "Miss u fr."
“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ???????” she wrote in the caption. “Theirs a lot of sh*t I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that I’m the QUEEN of talking sh*t now I’m backing it up.”
Not long after, Cardi B and Offset woke to find that the rapper's social media accounts had apparently been hacked, with messages like these appearing on his Twitter and, it seems, rogue DMs being sent to people with the intent of starting drama.
“Babe, I know you’ve done some dumb shit. Everybody know he’s done some dumb shit," Cardi B said in the deleted video, which was reposted on Twitter. "We been so good. We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good. He wasn’t going to play himself like that.”
After 69 gf exposed an alleged dm from Offset, random tweets from Offset’s account showed up after on twitter. Cardi B exclaims how his twitter and Instagram were hacked and the hacker was the one who messaged 69 girlfriend Jade pic.twitter.com/Kk845Ls61R— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 4, 2019
With most of the videos from all parties now deleted, half of the world will have slept through this drama — but the internet never forgets, and neither, I presume, will Cardi B's next single.
