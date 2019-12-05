If you’re looking for a Christmas movie with a tropical twist, ABC has you covered. This year the network is premiering Same Time Next Christmas, which includes a killer cast. And while it's got the usual Christmas magic and love story, this take on the classic story also has beachy scenes from Hawaii to go with it. Snow, who?
Same Time, Next Christmas follows two adults who met as kids at a Hawaiian resort. Over the years, their families kept vacationing at the same resort over the holidays, so they became friends, and later, childhood sweethearts. Then, adulthood had to go and get in the way and the two grew up and went their separate ways — but did they ever really forget about each other?
With both of them now back at the same resort for Christmas, and even with another
significant other in tow, will sparks fly again between all these beautiful people? Since it’s a Christmas movie, we can probably safely guess “yes,” but just enjoy the ride.
And who are all these beautiful people, anyway? All of these names and faces should be familiar, but if not, here’s a quick refresher before you dive into this latest holiday movie!