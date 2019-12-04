Glossier Just Launched Its First-Ever Holiday Skin Care Kit For 2019

After launching a whopping 15 new makeup and skin-care bundles ahead of Black Friday, it appears that Glossier has saved the very best for last.
Today, the beloved beauty brand is launching The Skincare Edit, a limited-edition holiday set curated with six Glossier bestsellers reimagined in stocking stuffer sizes. In other words, this is *the* ultimate gift for the aspiring ITG Top Shelfie subject who's all Glossier, all the time.
In addition to the travel-friendly case (which is totally recyclable, BTW!) The Skincare Edit comes with an exclusive pink logo headband that you'll only find in the set. But onto the #haul: In the box, you'll find adorable miniatures of Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom Original (and Rose), and lastly, Futuredew. For $50, it's a pretty solid steal if you're looking for a way to take a complete skin-care routine on the go, or have been looking to try other Glossier products. Either way, we don't expect supplies to last for very long.
But wait, there's more! Glossier is amping up their merch game with a brand-new, limited-edition Balm Dotcom Scarf that you can snag for free with any order of $60+. (If you already shopped your heart out but simply cannot bear to be without it, you can also purchase it individually for $15.)
If you've been holding off on holiday shopping, rest assured that this is one beauty gift set where every product will be used to the very last drop.
