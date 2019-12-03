One Day At Disney Explores The Magic Of Working For The Mouse

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to work in Disney’s theme parks, bring Star Wars to life, or animate beloved characters like Mickey Mouse and Aladdin, this new Disney+ documentary should be the next thing you stream. Dropping on December 3, One Day at Disney takes audiences behind the “Cast Members Only” curtain at Disney’s theme parks and beyond the gates at the company’s studios in order to show what it’s really like to work for The Mouse.
One Day at Disney launches with a feature documentary that dives into the jobs and lives of 10 Disney employees, all of whom have radically different jobs. After that, the series will continue with 52 short form pieces — between four and seven minutes in length — exploring the many different jobs under the Disney umbrella. The episodes will launch weekly.
Employees highlighted in the Disney+ doc include Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, Eric Baker, a Walt Disney Imagineer who created many of the props for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the Disney parks, and Mark Gonzales, who works on the famous Disneyland Railroad.
The new documentary series is narrated by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who is a sometimes Disney employee: The actor stars in Disney’s Frozen II ,as well as Marvel’s Black Panther.
The series is unique in that it is the first doc from Disney that shows the full range of job possibilities for those working under the massive corporation. In addition to showing the different kinds of positions available, it also takes audiences across the globe to show Disney employees who work outside of where one might expect. South African actor Zamavus “Zama” Magudulela, for example, is starring as Rafiki in a production of The Lion King musical in Madrid.
While each short form One Day at Disney episode will drop weekly following the feature-length documentary, there’s still more of the series to dive into. In addition to the documentary, One Day at Disney also exists as a coffee table book — a perfect holiday gift for your Disney-obsessed friend. The 224-page book will hit shelves on December 3 as well.
Check out the trailer for One Day At Disney below.
