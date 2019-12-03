Virginia Roberts Giuffre is finally speaking out after Prince Andrew vehemently denied sexually abusing her when she was 17. In a striking interview that aired on BBC on Monday, Giuffre accused him of lying about what happened between them. What actually happened, she said, is that she was a victim of sex trafficking.
"This is not some sordid sex story, this is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse,” she said in the interview. "He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me."
Advertisement
According to Giuffre, the now-infamous photo which Prince Andrew said he has no recollection of taking (and went so far as to claim it was doctored) in his bizarre interview, was taken at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell had approached 15-year-old Giuffre at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, FL, where she was a locker room attendant in 1999.
In the unfolding allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell is described as his "madam" — she allegedly recruited young women for herself and Epstein to have sex with. She introduced Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) to Prince Andrew at a nightclub when she was 17. Giuffre said in her interview that she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 2001 and 2002, all facilitated by Epstein and Maxwell. "I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me," Giuffre said.
“It didn’t last long,” she described the first encounter. “He got up, and he said thanks, I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty.”
In his own interview, which aired on BBC in November, Prince Andrew denied ever meeting Giuffre, but defended his ongoing friendship with Epstein. “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,” he said. His camp continues to deny allegations, saying there is no proof the two ever met. (Photo notwithstanding.)
But Giuffre detailed each encounter with Prince Andrew, right down to the sweat "raining" on her when they danced together. "One thing I can tell you is you never forget the face of someone who is heaved over you," she said. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew claimed, "There's a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition, which is that I don't sweat or I didn't sweat at the time."
Now, following stark denial from the royal, Giuffre is asking that people in Great Britain stop believing the spin put forth by the royal family. She asked that the public remember that this is a story about sex trafficking, and said she will not back down or stay quiet any longer. “These powerful people were my chains,” she said. "This is a story of your guys’ royalty."
Advertisement