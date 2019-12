Cats Director Doesn’t Get Why You’re All Making Fun Of It

When the first Cats trailer dropped over the summer, it felt like Christmas in July. There was joy in the air, the sun shone brighter, and everyone on the internet put their differences aside to come together for the sake of memes . Recently, a full-length trailer for the holiday blockbuster — an adaptation of the cult musical of the same name — arrived, but it elicited just as many questions . Why do some cats wear shoes? Why do they have human hands? If the cats aren't wearing clothes, then are they naked? What is happening?