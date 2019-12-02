Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen Is A Real Christmas Movie & Here’s Who’s In It

The Hallmark Channel is a titan when it comes to holiday content. For years, Hallmark has churned out hundreds of films relevant to major holidays from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. Still, Christmas is when the network really shines. With its endless stream of romantic, feel-good stories, Hallmark has long provided the blueprint for binge-worthy Christmas content.
This year, its iconic Countdown to Christmas includes the brand new film Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen. The Hallmark original takes the 1811 Jane Austen novel and gives it a modern yuletide spin; in this retelling, Elinor and her sister Marianne are spirited party planners who must deal with Edward, the surly CEO of a toy company.
If you love classic literature as much as you love holiday movies, then Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen was pretty much tailor-made for you. Ahead, find out which actors are bringing your favorite Jane Austen characters to life.