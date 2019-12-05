12 Top-Rated Gifts That Sephora Shoppers Are Loving This Holiday Season

Between making a list and checking it twice, the holiday season is the uncontested apex of shopping occasions. Birthdays and anniversaries aside, there’s a reason that final months of the year are known as “the season of giving” — and when it comes to receiving, nothing delights beauty lovers more than seeing a black-and-white striped Sephora bag with their name on it.
From festive sets to limited-edition packaging, the beauty destination is a treasure trove of ultra-giftable products that we could endlessly scroll through. However, when it comes to online shopping, nothing beats a near-perfect star rating as the most coveted stamp of approval. Ready to rise to the occasion? These 12 top-rated gifts are sure to impress.
