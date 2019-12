Master Holiday Dressing With These 31 Festive Looks

One problem remains, though: Between gift giving , party planning, and holiday hosting, we can barely keep our heads on straight, let alone find time to scroll through hundreds of Instagram posts. So to ensure that you win best dressed at every Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve soirée on your December social calendar, we went ahead and did the work for you. From sequin skirts and oversized knits to slinky LBDs and rhinestone heels, there’s an Insta-approved ’fit for any and every holiday occasion in the 31 looks ahead.