Jonathan Van Ness Wears A Gown And Sneakers On The Cover Of Cosmo, Honey

And considering the way JVN continues to push the boundaries of what it is to be non-binary (like his inclusive partnership with nail polish brand, Essie) , we love to see it. In an interview with Out magazine last June , JVN explained that even though he uses “he/him” pronouns, he does not identify as a man. “Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman,” he said. “I think my energies are really all over the place. Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I’m here for it.” Now, Van Ness is doing just that on the January 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan UK.