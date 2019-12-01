Story from Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Is The “Bored Girl At The Holiday Party” On The Cover Of British Vogue

Ray Lowe
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Taylor Swift is fresh off a record-breaking run at the American Music Awards, where she won six awards, including Artist Of The Year, Video Of The Year, and Artist Of The Decade, beating Michael Jackson as the most AMA-awarded artist of all time. She isn’t slowing down the Lover promotional tour for the holidays, though. The singer, who will make her musical debut on the silver screen in Cats, is covering British Vogue’s December issue.
And she’s sooo bored; it’s a whole mood. She wrote on another post that this was “the funniest wildest shoot I’ve ever been on,” so probably not that boring.
At least, that’s the whole vibe we took from the caption she posted on her Instagram, when she shared a photo from the shoot. In it, Swift is dressed like the most glam elf ever, in green knee-high boots, a red skirt, and a sparkly silver top. She’s lounging on her side, gazing off into the distance.
Bored girl at the holiday party.

Over on the British Vogue site and Instagram, we can see the actual cover for the shoot, as well as another image from her cover story shoot, in which she noted, “This is the one face I made that day.”
A new decade, are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift certainly is, ushering in the ’20s wearing archive @ChanelOfficial on the January cover of #BritishVogue. For the new issue, the queen of pop spent time with the king of musical theatre @AndrewLloydWebber, to discuss working together on the soon-to-be-released #CatsMovie, Swift’s journey from farm to fame, and what comes next for the singer-songwriter. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter, and read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 6 December. #TaylorSwift wears archive @ChanelOfficial. Photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @GuidoPalau, colourist @VictoriaHunter, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @MegumiYamamotoNYC and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.

In his editors’ letter, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, writes of Swift, “Taylor Swift fronts Vogue wearing archive Chanel — and looks effortlessly, endlessly modern in the process. Taylor, as anyone lucky enough to spend time with her will know, is one of the most positive, forward-thinking people you could ever wish to meet, and a dream cover star for this moment in time.”
“I worked as hard as I could, reached out to as many people as I could to make sure I got meetings with publishing companies and labels. They didn’t come about very easily, but once I got in the room I’d just get out my guitar and play for them.” @TaylorSwift was just 18 when her song “Love Story” became a global hit. As she makes her welcome return to #BritishVogue, the star opens up to @AndrewLloydWebber about nurturing her talent from a young age, and relishing the rewards of global stardom. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter, and read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 6 December. #TaylorSwift photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @GuidoPalau, colourist @VictoriaHunter, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @MegumiYamamotoNYC, and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.

That cover story sees Swift sitting down with Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical theater impresario behind The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, and, of course, Cats, the movie version in which Swift stars as Bombalurina. The movie marks Swift’s return to the big screen — her last role was in the 2014 film adaptation of The Giver.
Lloyd Webber shared an image of the two on his Instagram, writing, “Taylor’s lyric for ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ is brilliant and her emotional performance of our song must be among the very best I’ve ever had.” 
Starring and singing in Cats, covering British Vogue and hanging out with Andrew Lloyd Webber doesn’t sound that boring, but we’ll have to trust Swift’s caption on this one.
