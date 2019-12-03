Happy Holidays! Starbucks Just Dropped A Brand New Holiday Beverage

As someone who is not much of a cold beverage fan, I went to the tasting curious, and I left raving about how good this drink is to anyone who’d listen. I don’t drink dairy, but I have been counting down the days until I can get this in stores because it’s that good. A note to the Instagram-inclined: there’s something about the cold cream that makes it form rich caramel ribbons in the dark cold brew that seem to last for hours, which makes for a prolonged photo-op.