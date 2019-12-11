The Perfect Book For Every Person In Your Life This Holiday Season

Many families have holiday traditions of inexplicable origin. In mine, the women in my family gift each other pajamas and a book. Not regular pajamas, also known as ratty old t-shirts — the cute kind, soft and coordinated.
The same can be said for the books as well. We don’t get each other regular books, but perfect ones. The trick to doing that is to ask yourself: What kind of book will this person wants to read? Fiction she can tear through in a siting or a quirky coffee table book she can revisit over and over? Would she want a tear-jerker or a heart-warmer?
We did the hard part, the research. Now, all you have to do is make a decision.