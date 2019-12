The $10 Lip Crayon Worth The Real Estate In Your Makeup Bag

That's where I'm at right now. Relationships? Check. Environment? Check. But on my vanity, it's been hard to curate my collection based on my needs because, well, you never know when you'll need that shimmery bronzer, or when you'll finally use that untouched six-pan highlighter kit . In the lipstick department, though, those decisions have been surprisingly easy. I've tucked away a few balms and sheer tints for low-maintenance days, and I've parted with fancy bullets that look cooler than the color they deliver.