I Got A “Glass Skin” Facial In South Korea — & This Is What I Looked Like After

I don't typically refer to my skin as "transparent" or "translucent," but in South Korea, a trend dubbed “glass skin” has become synonymous with just that: a texture that’s so incredibly dewy and healthy, it looks as smooth as glass. Of course, one doesn’t just wake up one day with glass skin — unless maybe you're a toddler. In fact, it requires a lot of upkeep by way of multi-step routines and frequent facials.