Hannah Brown & Peter Weber Almost Kiss In New Bachelor Promo

We have our new "When will Colton jump the fence?" and it's "When will Hannah Brown crash The Bachelor?" In a new trailer for Peter Weber's season of the long-running reality show, it sure looks like not only does former Bachelorette Hannah Brown show up to wish her ex well, but she also totally hijacks the whole thing — and maybe even gets back together with the man she had multiple, uh, experiences in a windmill with.
After a full minute of make-out sessions and tears with the original women slated to win Peter's heart, we hear the Bachelor ask, "I'm so confused. What are you doing here?" Cut to: Hannah and Peter on the couch.
"Making decisions for my heart," she replied in a clip that's certainly not at all edited or taken out of context, nope. "Because I know there's still something there and I would do anything for a relationship."
This knocks Peter almost entirely off his seat, and he collapses on the former Bachelorette, their lips just inches from touching.
“What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?” he replies, prompting screams from the other contestants eavesdropping.
There's just one snag: Hannah Brown has been filming — and as of last night, winning — Dancing With The Stars, so we know for a fact she hasn't been trapped in some mansion somewhere these past few months. Is this some kind of magic trick?
"I don't know [why I'm on his season]," she cryptically replied when asked by Entertainment Tonight. "I've been dancing on Dancing With the Stars!"
"Who is Peter?" Alan Bersten, her dancing partner and the subject of other dating rumors, jokingly asked. "We've got a mirrorball!"
However, this wouldn't be the first time Brown returned to her Bachelorette roots when it comes to potential dates. After rightfully dumping Jed Wyatt on the finale of her season, she asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron, only for him to go ahead and date Gigi Hadid. It's clear she and Peter had, say, four times the amount of chemistry as Hannah did with any of the other men, so why not give it another go? I'm sure The Bachelor will answer that question in a timely, not-at-all-drawn-out manner in the first episode!
