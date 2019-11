Every Lifetime Christmas Movie This Year, From Sweet To Sappy

Christmas can be a stressful time of year for rom-com lovers – with so many new, original movies , it can be hard to choose the best of all the feel-good, frothy, and festive love stories out there. Anna Kendrick’s gender-swapped Santa story and the latest installment of the Christmas Prince trilogy are out there this year, but the reigning champion is still Lifetime’s slate of Christmas films. This year’s offerings include A Very Vintage Christmas, about an antique shop owner who goes on a mission to reunite two estranged lovers; A Storybook Christmas, about an event planner who falls for her hired nanny; and Matchmaker Christmas, about an editor who finds love for herself while trying to find it for her boss. Just this weekend, there will be three premieres.