Justin Timberlake’s Co-Star Brushes Off Cheating Rumors In New Statement

Actress Alicia Wainwright is nipping speculation that something is going between her and Justin Timberlake in the bud. Over the weekend, The Sun posted a video and pictures of the co-stars, who are in the middle of filming the upcoming movie Palmer, seemingly holding hands while hanging out on a balcony in New Orleans. However, a rep for Wainwright says there is "no validity" to the rumors, and an additional source told People that it was "nothing."
“There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together," Wainwright's rep said in a statement to People. "Members of the cast and crew were all together."
Timberlake has been married to wife Jessica Biel for seven years, and the two share four-year-old son, Silas. They appeared out and about together as recently as Halloween, in which Biel poked fun at Timberlake's NSYNC days. So, as People's source pointed out, why would Timberlake and Wainwright be cavorting so openly if it wasn't innocent?
“The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing," they told the outlet. "It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing."
Palmer stars Timberlake, Wainwright, and Juno Temple, and is about a college football star who winds doing time in prison, and now must return to the life he left behind.
Reps for Timberlake did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
