Whether you have a month of travel, a new semester of school or even just a new year of work ahead of you, having the good kind of baggage is a must. That's why Dagne Dover's 20% off everything Black Friday sale couldn't have come soon enough.
The brand carries top of the line fashionable meets practical bag styles that include everything from wallets and purses to oversized totes and weekenders that are customizable by size and color. It's truly the only transitional accessory that you'll never regret having in your closet.
Ahead, shop the brand's all-encompassing 20% off sale and see some of our top picks from the website.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.