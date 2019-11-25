Story from Black Friday

Snowe’s Sale Is Full Of Luxe-Home Essentials

Elizabeth Buxton
If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
For the next week, DTC-home brand Snowe will offer shoppers exclusive Black Friday discounts on its premium lifestyle goods. Depending on how much you spend (20%-off orders over $75 or 25%-off orders over $750) you can score a discounted cart full of its bestsellers — from top-rated linen sheets to merino-lambswool throws, plush bathrobes, and sets of Italian stainless-steel flatware or crystallized whiskey tumblers.
Snowe
Classic Bathrobe
$98.00$78.40
Snowe
Whiskey Set
$98.00$78.40
Snowe
Percale Sheet Set
$200.00$160.00
Snowe
Flatware Settings
$152.00$121.60
Snowe
Down Pillow
$85.00$68.00
Get some holiday shopping done for a stylish homemaker in your life, or tick an apartment upgrade off your own list. Our Snowe-sale objective? Popping on some Billie Holiday, slipping into a honeycomb-cotton robe, lighting a flight of candles, and mixing one up with a spanking new shaker set.
Snowe
Cocktail Shaker Set
$150.00$120.00
Snowe
Honeycomb Bathrobe
$98.00$78.40
Snowe
Soy Candle Set
$135.00$108.00
Snowe
Down Alternative Comforter
$150.00$120.00
Snowe
Marble Cheese Board Set
$130.00$104.00
