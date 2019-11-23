Use These Feast-Worthy Captions If You’re Doing Friendsgiving For The ‘Gram

Thanksgiving — or, more specifically, Friendsgiving — is one of the most social holidays of the year, and with every group dinner comes an opportunity to ’gram about your food and your friends. You might choose to caption your snapshot with something heartfelt, or you might be looking for something lighter.
From the annual Friends feast to Gossip Girl’s dinnertime drama, we can always count on a Thanksgiving episode to bring some added epic moments, heart, and several servings of hilarious sound bites. And more recently, Bachelorette alum John Paul Jones joined forces with Honeybaked Ham to record what may have been the first Friendsgiving-themed EP in Spotify history. There are a lot of on-theme, snarky quote options out there. Here are some of our favorites.
Advertisement
“Would you be my honeybaked baby?” —A Very Special Friendsgiving by John Paul Jones
“As per Gossip Girl's Thanksgiving tradition, I'm trading in my laptop for Stove Top. And for the next 16 hours, the only thing I'm dishing is seconds.” —Gossip Girl, season 1, episode 9, “Blair Waldorf Must Pie”
“When you are high strung, it's nice when the only assignment is to think about niceness you have in life.” —Mindy Kaling
“Thanksgiving is such a great time to spend with family, and loved ones — and do some serious shopping!” —Kim Kardashian
“The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.” —Nora Ephron
“I nearly used slayer moves on a woman who was hoarding the pumpkin pie filling.” —Buffy the Vampire Slayer, season 4, episode 8, “Pangs”
“We've got enough food for 14 days. After that, we have a difficult conversation.” —The Office, season 7, episode 9, “WUPHF.com”
“If you think about a Thanksgiving dinner, it’s really like making a large chicken.” —Ina Garten
“Thanksgiving snuck up so quickly this year. Then it's Christmas, then New Years, then we all die.” —Chrissy Teigen
“I think baking cookies is equal to Queen Victoria running an empire. There's no difference in how seriously you take the job." —Martha Stewart
“It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour.” —Gilmore Girls, season 3, episode 9, “A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving”
Advertisement
“Turkey lurkey doo and turkey lurkey dap / I eat that turkey, then I take a nap.” —Adam Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song”
“I can't cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast.” —A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
“You can put a turkey in a toilet, but you can't put me in a toilet.” —Bob’s Burgers, season 4, episode 5, “Turkey in a Can”
Plus the below, all from Friends:
“Cider's mulling, turkey's turking, yams are yamming.” —Season 1, “The One Where The Underdog Gets Away”
“This has been really great. I think because it didn't involve divorce or projectile vomiting.” —Season 1, “The One Where The Underdog Gets Away”
“It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a little emotional scarring.” —Season 4, episode 8, “The One With Chandler in a Box”
“I'm in my sweatpants! Bring on the food.” —Season 7, episode 8, “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”
Advertisement