A This Is Us Split No One Saw Coming – Justin Hartley Has Filed For Divorce

However, according to a source close to the couple, the two soon realized that they were just at very different places in their lives. While Chrishell was allegedly ready to “settle down” and start a family, Justin wanted to focus on his acting career , People reported. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to [his role on NBC’s This Is Us ], and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not the path Chrishell is looking to take,” the anonymous source said. “She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”