A This Is Us Split No One Saw Coming – Justin Hartley Has Filed For Divorce

Just two years after tying the knot in Malibu, Justin and Chrishell Hartley filed for divorce on Friday after reportedly separating on July 8. The pair cited “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by People. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Justin and Chrishell for comment.
Despite the split, Justin and Chrishell have been keeping up with each other, at least on Instagram. Justin posted a sweet birthday tribute to Chrishell on July 21, just weeks after their separation, calling her a “gem of a human.” Chrishell has also shared photos of the two at The Hollywood Reporter’s Golden Globes party on Instagram as recently as one week ago. Justin still appears to be wearing his wedding ring in one of the shots.
Back in May, Chrishell told Us Weekly that she was holding off on having kids with Justin, who has a 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his ex-wife. “We’ve got our hands full with high school,” she said.
However, according to a source close to the couple, the two soon realized that they were just at very different places in their lives. While Chrishell was allegedly ready to “settle down” and start a family, Justin wanted to focus on his acting career, People reported. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to [his role on NBC’s This Is Us], and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not the path Chrishell is looking to take,” the anonymous source said. “She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”
View this post on Instagram
Amazing time with this group last night at the @hollywoodreporter @moetchandon Golden Globe party! It’s a crime that instagram made me crop in because @laurenelizabethash legs need to be in these pics-she was on fire last night! 🔥 @sullivangrams will spice up any photo booth! 🙌🏽 And swipe to see me & @justinhartley awkward prom photo! HA 😆🤣😆🤣💗 #GoldenGlobes #HFPA #hollywoodreporter #ThisIsUs #Superstore #DAYS #SellingSunset #moetchandon Dress is @jonathansimkhai 🙌🏽
The couple went on a first date in 2013 and, according to Justin, they were immediately inseparable. He proposed in 2015.
Justin plays Kevin Pearson, Jack and Rebecca’s actor son, on This Is Us. Chrishell, a soap opera star of All My Children fame, is now known for her role on Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset.
