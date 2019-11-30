Lululemon Came Through With A Cyber Weekend Sale On Hundreds Of Goods

Whether you shop in-store or you stick to online, now is the time to flex your deal-hunting muscles. What shops you want to hit up. What items you want from each spot. How much you're hoping to save. Many of us have been holding off on making any purchases for weeks, hoping to score those items for cheaper during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday stretch.
If leggings or athleisure clothes were one of those items for you, we have good news and bad news. Bad news first: Lululemon, the MVP of workout wear, told Refinery29 that they weren't offering any special Black Friday discount code this year. The good news: Instead they went and put together a top-notch assortment of hundred of Black Friday deals anyway.
So, without further adieu, here are a few of our favorite things from the Lululemon Black Friday weekend gear sale in case the 416 options on sale are a bit daunting to take on yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.