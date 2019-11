The Best Workout Playlist From Birthday Girl Miley Cyrus

I wish I was one of those people who really looked forward to their morning run. Instead, when I drag myself to the gym and hop on the treadmill , there's usually one word repeating itself in my head: Nooooo. If I have any hope of pushing the speed up to anything resembling an actual workout, I need something to drown out that negative refrain. That’s when I know it's time to lean on a killer playlist . My favorite song for my least-motivated mornings? Miley Cyrus ’s “We Can’t Stop.” It’s all right there in the title.