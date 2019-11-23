The Best Workout Playlist From Birthday Girl Miley Cyrus

I wish I was one of those people who really looked forward to their morning run. Instead, when I drag myself to the gym and hop on the treadmill, there's usually one word repeating itself in my head: Nooooo. If I have any hope of pushing the speed up to anything resembling an actual workout, I need something to drown out that negative refrain. That’s when I know it's time to lean on a killer playlist. My favorite song for my least-motivated mornings? Miley Cyrus’s “We Can’t Stop.” It’s all right there in the title.
The Cyrus canon is full of bops that will keep you going. I know from personal experience. Once, when I got injured during a half marathon, I searched Spotify for “I Got Nerve” and cranked up the volume. I swear it was the only thing that helped me push through.
And it's not just me. Research shows that music will hype you up for high-intensity workouts. A recent study in the journal Psychology of Sport & Exercise found upbeat music helped participants reach peak performance.
Maybe the reason Cyrus makes such killer workout music is because she’s so passionate about fitness herself. Sure, she’s more into pilates and Ashtanga yoga (I'll admit, you don't typically see people bopping to "Party in the USA" from triangle pose). But only a fitness freak could be so attuned to what makes a track inspiring.
In honor of Cyrus's birthday, we’ve put together a list of all the most motivating Miley jams.
Happy birthday, Miley!
