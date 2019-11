Rihanna Was The Nail Victoria’s Secrets’ Coffin

Last May, the retailer told employees that its annual fashion show will no longer be televised . “Fashion is a business of change,” Wexner wrote in a memo to employees in May. “We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit.” Wexner’s note made it sound like there was still hope for the show, beyond network television. But now, Burgdoerfer has asserted the company’s decision to end the show completely, in an effort to“evolve the messaging of [the company]”. Apparently, the company has decided to scale back on its more “extravagant marketing methods.”