Rihanna Was The Nail Victoria’s Secrets’ Coffin

View this post on Instagram

I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!