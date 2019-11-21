Starbucks Is Having A BOGO Happy Hour Today (Yes, Another One)

Does this headline look familiar? Didn’t you just go to a Starbucks happy hour? Or maybe you read our story from last week? If you are a Starbucks Rewards member, you’ve also gotten the emails and notifications on your phone. Do these happy hours happen every week? Sometimes. Do we inform you of them every single time? You bet.
Listen, maybe we sound like a broken record, but it’s because we care. I’ll be damned if you miss a single Starbucks Happy Hour because the news got lost in your feed. You deserve to stay informed on all the freebies and deals within your reach.
So no, you’re not seeing double, this is the second happy hour week in a row. And you will walk out of Starbucks double-fisting these handcrafted beverages (in sizes grande or large). Additionally, if you spend $20 or more on any single transaction between November 26 and November 29, you earn a 50 bonus star offer. As always, your offer is loaded directly into the Starbucks app. It’s free to download and you’ll need to show your barista so you can redeem the deal.
Advertisement