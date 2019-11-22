All The Instant-Pot Deals You Can Score Before Thanksgiving

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Our go-to gadget for whipping up cozy winter dinners: the Instant Pot. This pressure cooker's popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years thanks to its versatility, convenience, compact size, and that infamous This Is Us episode. Since it's also on the cusp of being an almost-affordable but still kind-of-a-splurge-item, snagging one on sale is on our list of holiday-shopping successes.
Whether you’ve been eyeing one for yourself or want it as gifting material for a home chef in your life, there's already a slew of early Black-Friday Instant Pot deals to choose from. And, it doesn't stop at the pot — there's also a myriad of discounts on accessories and accouterments (from cookbooks to lids) live for carting, too.
Ahead, the delectable deals on all of our Instant-Pot essentials — scroll on to score them before the holidays hit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.