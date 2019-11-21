We Tried Jaclyn Hill’s New Highlighters — & Here’s What We Really Think

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Call it a comeback. Call it a do-over. Whatever way you see it, Jaclyn Hill is about to drop her second makeup collection. The release comes five months after the controversial launch of her Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks, which she ultimately pulled and refunded after quality concerns from customers.
While her first foray didn't go as planned, Hill is ready to relaunch with a holiday collection centered around the product she knows best: highlighters. Four years after her celebrated Becca collaboration, which resulted in the brand's best-selling Champagne Pop Highlighter, Hill is bringing her own glow products to the market.
Hill's new collection includes two highlighter palettes, five luminous face powders, five loose powder highlighters, and three brushes, all priced between $20 and $49. While the launch is already drawing some initial controversy — several fans have compared the packaging to Fenty Beauty's — others are eager to try out the new products.
With all the anticipation surrounding the line, we knew we had to put these highlighters to the test. So we asked a few R29 staffers to try them ahead of their release on November 26. Check out their unfiltered thoughts, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Editor's Note: We received the highlighter samples directly from the Jaclyn Cosmetics brand.